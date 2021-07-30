Northern Trust Corp Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 63,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 32.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EOSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $979.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.20.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

