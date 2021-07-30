Northern Trust Corp Buys 31,554 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,554 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENIC stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.97 and a beta of 0.93. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. This is an increase from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

