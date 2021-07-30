Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on NHYDY. AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NHYDY stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

