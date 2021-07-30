Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $256.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $184.92 and a one year high of $295.14. The firm has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

