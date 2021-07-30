Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 94.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDSN. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth $107,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $225.04 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $226.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.08.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,743 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,625. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

