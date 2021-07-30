Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at Raymond James

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 102.38% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

Shares of Nomad Royalty stock traded down C$0.30 on Friday, hitting C$8.40. 15,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,666. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.44. Nomad Royalty has a 52 week low of C$8.15 and a 52 week high of C$18.90. The stock has a market cap of C$475.91 million and a P/E ratio of 20.39.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.