Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nomad Foods in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 170,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 118,636 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 737,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after acquiring an additional 57,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.