Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €5.00 by Barclays

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given a €5.00 ($5.88) price target by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOKIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.45 ($5.24) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €5.04 ($5.93).

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

