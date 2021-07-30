NioCorp Developments’ (NIOBF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.40 price target on the stock.

Shares of NIOBF opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. NioCorp Developments has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

