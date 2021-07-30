Nigel Hanbury Sells 4,300 Shares of Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) Stock

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) insider Nigel Hanbury sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £6,020 ($7,865.17).

Nigel Hanbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Nigel Hanbury sold 12,800 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03), for a total value of £19,840 ($25,921.09).

Helios Underwriting stock opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.86) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 158.09. Helios Underwriting Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 226 ($2.95). The company has a market capitalization of £96.55 million and a PE ratio of 95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

