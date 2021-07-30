Nick Brown Sells 50,787 Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Stock

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) insider Nick Brown sold 50,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 850 ($11.11), for a total value of £431,689.50 ($564,005.10).

Nick Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Nick Brown bought 20,220 shares of GB Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.95) per share, with a total value of £169,443.60 ($221,379.15).

Shares of GBG stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) on Friday, hitting GBX 868 ($11.34). The stock had a trading volume of 121,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 873.13. The company has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.70. GB Group plc has a one year low of GBX 661.93 ($8.65) and a one year high of GBX 999 ($13.05).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. GB Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

GBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of GB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

