NFTify (N1) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last week, NFTify has traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for about $0.0750 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTify has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $19,533.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,351,798 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars.

