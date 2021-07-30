NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.550-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.540 EPS.

NYSE NEE opened at $78.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.50. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.44.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

