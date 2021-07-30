NextEra Energy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

NextEra Energy has increased its dividend by 42.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $78.19. The company had a trading volume of 36,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,239,348. The stock has a market cap of $153.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.50. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

