NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

Get NEXT alerts:

NXGPY traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $56.90. 1,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.92. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.