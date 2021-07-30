NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Credit Suisse Group

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NXGPF opened at $108.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.52. NEXT has a 1-year low of $65.03 and a 1-year high of $115.00.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

