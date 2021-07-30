NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NREF stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 889.18, a quick ratio of 889.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 112.18% and a return on equity of 15.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NREF shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

