NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NewRiver REIT to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 85.20 ($1.11) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 89.28. NewRiver REIT has a one year low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a one year high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of £263.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%.

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

