Newmark Group (NMRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Newmark Group to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Newmark Group has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $503.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.13 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, analysts expect Newmark Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $13.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

NMRK has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

