Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63-1.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.1-10.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.11 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.630-$1.730 EPS.

NASDAQ:NWL traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.78. 117,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,492. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.35.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Several analysts have commented on NWL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.10 price objective on shares of Newell Brands and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.59.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

