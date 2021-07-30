Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) fell 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.84 and last traded at $19.85. 2,407,253 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,059,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.76.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEGG)

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

