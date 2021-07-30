NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,408 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of NewAge worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NewAge by 36.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of NewAge by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of NewAge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NewAge by 35.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

NewAge stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. NewAge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

