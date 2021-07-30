New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Short Interest Down 70.0% in July

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,100 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the June 30th total of 2,670,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 190.5 days.

OTCMKTS:NHPEF remained flat at $$1.39 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.32. New Hope has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. upgraded New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered New Hope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

