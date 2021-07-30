New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 409 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 117,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 140,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $96.10. The stock had a trading volume of 67,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,606. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.169 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

