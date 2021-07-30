New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $104.73. The stock had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,603. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.71 and a twelve month high of $105.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.02.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.