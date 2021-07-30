New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 629,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after buying an additional 369,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 324,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after buying an additional 10,139 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $103.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,004. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $104.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.61.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.