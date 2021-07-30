New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 12,474 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.81. 165,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,824,898. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43.

