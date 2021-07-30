NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $88.32

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.32, but opened at $93.22. NetEase shares last traded at $94.54, with a volume of 55,076 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. CLSA dropped their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.84.

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.65.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $32.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

