Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTOIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Neste Oyj to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neste Oyj has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NTOIY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.98. 26,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,071. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.04. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $39.42.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

