Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Position Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,449 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $10,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,250,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,000,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,028,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $144,533.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $569,331.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,508. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKTR shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

NKTR stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

