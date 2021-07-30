Needham & Company LLC Raises InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $129.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of InMode stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $116.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 1.87. InMode has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $116.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.50.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. As a group, analysts predict that InMode will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in InMode by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

