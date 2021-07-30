Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,221. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 122,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

