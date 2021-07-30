Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.02.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.24% and a negative net margin of 1,248.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Malcolm G. Witter purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,257 shares in the company, valued at $133,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAVB. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

