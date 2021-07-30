Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) to Issue $0.34 Dividend

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) declared a dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.3377 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNY opened at $5.12 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.19.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GASNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.