Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Short Interest Update

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 312.8% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other Natural Alternatives International news, Director Joe E. Davis sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $35,210.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,877.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,410 shares of company stock valued at $341,760. Corporate insiders own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter worth about $69,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter worth about $1,283,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAII opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.29. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $46.32 million for the quarter.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

