National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.44

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.44 and last traded at $54.85, with a volume of 6197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.30.

NSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

