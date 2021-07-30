National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $51.63 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,156,000 after purchasing an additional 158,685 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

