National Bankshares Increases Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$91.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$84.00 to C$91.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s previous close.

L has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.78.

TSE:L traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$83.81. The stock had a trading volume of 84,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,129. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$60.86 and a one year high of C$84.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$76.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.80 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total transaction of C$928,084.63.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

