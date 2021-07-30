Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $548.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.88.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.28% and a negative net margin of 506.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 311,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

