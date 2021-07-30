Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.28, but opened at $18.58. Myovant Sciences shares last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 16,686 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. cut their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $307,721.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,438.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,514 shares of company stock valued at $591,763 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,826,000 after buying an additional 140,967 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,893,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,290,000 after acquiring an additional 597,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $42,191,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 432.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 775,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94.

About Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

