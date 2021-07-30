Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MOTR. Libertas Partners boosted their price target on shares of Motorpoint Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of MOTR stock opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 323.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 501.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £315.67 million and a PE ratio of 41.67. Motorpoint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 237 ($3.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 379 ($4.95).

In related news, insider Chris Morgan bought 13,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £39,797.20 ($51,995.30).

Motorpoint Group Company Profile

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

