MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Commerzbank

Commerzbank cut shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $59.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.80 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink raised shares of MorphoSys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MorphoSys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of MOR opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.00 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $963,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in MorphoSys by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

