MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 83,407 shares.The stock last traded at $13.26 and had previously closed at $13.66.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOR. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $18.80 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Saturday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.96.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.16. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

