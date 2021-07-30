Morgan Stanley Sells 201,815 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,280,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 201,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ENI were worth $81,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ENI by 5,470.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Get ENI alerts:

NYSE E opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.39. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. DZ Bank raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.