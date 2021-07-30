Morgan Stanley Has $72.06 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $72,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,972,000 after purchasing an additional 234,704 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,057,000 after buying an additional 892,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,415,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,984,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after buying an additional 23,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,051,000 after acquiring an additional 255,892 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $96.81 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.94.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

