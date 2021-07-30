Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the June 30th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE:EDD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.19. 75,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,532. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%.
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.
See Also: What is a resistance level?
