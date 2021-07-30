Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the June 30th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:EDD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.19. 75,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,532. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 99,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 38,355 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 92,085 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 25,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 76,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

