Morgan Stanley Boosts S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $491.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $476.00 to $491.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $428.99. The stock had a trading volume of 35,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $400.88. The firm has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $427.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 272,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,963,000 after buying an additional 49,059 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.