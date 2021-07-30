Morgan Stanley Boosts Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $142.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $138.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $139.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,602,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,861,000 after acquiring an additional 169,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,534,000 after acquiring an additional 160,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,628,000. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

