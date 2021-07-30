Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.550-$11.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $385.55.

MCO stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $377.31. 782,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $384.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $357.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

