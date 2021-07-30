Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $406.00 at Raymond James

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $394.00 to $406.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Argus increased their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.55.

Moody’s stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $377.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,503. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $384.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $357.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,051,000 after purchasing an additional 112,665 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $719,086,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Moody’s by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 58,549 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,716,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,420,000 after acquiring an additional 70,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,644,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,227,000 after acquiring an additional 146,398 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

